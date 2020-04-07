Local construction continues amid health concerns

ROANOKE, Va. – Amid health concerns for workers in all fields, construction work continued Tuesday around the region.

Gov. Ralph Northam has previously said construction work is okay as long as workers use social distancing.

One of the projects still going on in Roanoke is the traffic circle on Colonial Avenue by Virginia Western Community College.

Workers said Tuesday that they’re trying to stick to the guidelines.

A 10 News crew didn’t see any who were wearing masks, and they sometimes had to stand or sit less than six feet apart to do their jobs, but they said they’re thankful to still be able to work because many others in our area are out of a job.

“I kind of feel sorry for them -- fast food, restaurants and stuff like that -- but, I hope a change will come soon for them," Roanoke resident Brian Coles said.

Roanoke’s assistant city manager Sherman Stovall said in a statement to 10 News, in part: “The City has not stopped work on major capital projects."