Man arrested in connection to Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Va. – A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting in Danville last weekend, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities say they arrested Lamar Davis, 30, Monday night without incident. He was charged with shooting from a vehicle, discharging a firearm at a building and discharging a firearm in a public place.

When officers arrived at 1200 block of N. Main Street on March 30, they say they found damage to a car and business from gunfire.

Police said was no one was hurt.

Investigators believe Davis was the shooter, according to police.

Davis is being held at Danville City Jail without bond.