Mount Rogers Health District seeing 'substantial’ community transmission of COVID-19

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – The Mount Rogers Health District is seeing “substantial” community transmission of COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday.

The district includes Bland, Carroll, Grayson, Smyth, Washington and Wythe counties, as well as the cities of Bristol and Galax.

The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) says that Washington and Wythe counties have documented community transmission, which means the entire health district is now considered to have widespread transmission.

“Community transmission indicates that you can get COVID-19 from anywhere within the community; you don’t have to travel or know a person with the disease in order to get it. This means everyone should stay home and only go out for essential needs as rarely as possible,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District. “Southwest Virginia is not immune to COVID-19."

VDH declared there was widespread community transmission of the coronavirus within Virginia last week.