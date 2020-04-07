Pulaski closing Dora Trail, parks, playgrounds as coronavirus spreads

PULASKI, Va. – Pulaski announced Tuesday that it’s shutting down the Dora Trail and closing the town’s parks and playgrounds as a way to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

The closures, which are now in effect, will remain in place until further notice.

This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for our community and those more susceptible to being diagnosed with COVID-19, according to town manager Shawn Utt.

This announcement follow Roanoke’s decision last week to close all of its paved greenways.