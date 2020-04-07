Roanoke County SWAT, state police help arrest man accused of beating a woman

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A 32-year-old man is in custody after authorities said he beat a woman and forced her into a car in the Catawba area of Roanoke County.

Roanoke County police responded to a call just after 11 a.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of Blacksburg Road after a report that a man, later identified as Derek Besase, beat a woman and forced her into an SUV.

Officers were also told that Besase was shooting at other vehicle’s tires while driving.

The SUV traveled to a residence in the 9200 block of Newport Road where the woman was able to get out of the vehicle, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

After that, police said Besase drove up and down the road and as officers got closer to the vehicle, he drove up the mountainous terrain of Brush Road.

Roanoke County requested the Virginia State Police use their helicopter and Roanoke County SWAT was notified.

The helicopter found the SUV and SWAT used its armored vehicle, approached the SUV and bumped it.

After a short time, Besase complied with officer’s commands and surrendered without further incident, according to police.

He was taken into custody about 2 p.m. and taken to the Roanoke County Jail.