Roanoke implements temporary furloughs for 39 part-time city employees

ROANOKE, Va. – Dozens of part-time Roanoke City employees are facing temporary furloughs due to financial strain caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement sent out by the city, 39 employees will be furloughed starting Tuesday.

The statement says that the city is unsure how long furloughs will last.

“It is unfortunate that the situation has come to this, but with the pandemic forcing closure of our facilities and cancellation of all community programming, the furloughs became necessary,” said City Manager Bob Cowell.