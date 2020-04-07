Roanoke police see uptick in theft from cars in Grandin Court area

ROANOKE, Va. – A person or group stole from several vehicles over the weekend in Roanoke’s Grandin Court area, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Police say it wasn’t confined to one day but there was an uptick in theft from vehicles over the weekend in that general area, including near Spring Road.

It’s not clear at this time how many people were affected, as more may call in and make a report, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

The department hasn’t made any arrests in connection with the thefts.

Police remind citizens that these are often crimes of opportunity. In addition to locking their vehicles, residents should remove valuables at the end of the day.