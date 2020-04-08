Emergency food drives, donations help hungry families in southwest Virginia

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – There’s a critical food shortage in southwest Virginia, so members of the community are trying to help.

Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group in the Roanoke Valley is holding an emergency food drive to collect nonperishable food items for Feeding Southwest Virginia.

Employees at Atlantic Bay running the donations site on Tuesday said they’ve seen familiar faces and new ones dropping off food, all just wanting to help in whatever way they can.

“They’re so happy to do it," said Karen Hankins, a business development manager, “They just unload it, we all sanitize our hands and go our separate ways, but we all feel better that we’ve done something to help the community out.”

Donations can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 8 at 2350 Electric Road in Roanoke or 1623 East Main Street in Salem.

Needed items include beans, rice, soup, peanut butter, pasta, 100% juice, canned fruits, canned vegetables and canned meats.

Delta Dental is also helping out. The company has pledged to match up to $25,000 of monetary donations made to Feeding Southwest Virginia by April 30. You can donate by clicking here.