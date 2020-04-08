‘It’s really impactful’: Anonymous person sends cash, encouraging note to Texas Tavern

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke diner Texas Tavern, like many other restaurants, has seen a drop in business due to the coronavirus pandemic. This week, the diner’s employees received some cash and encouragement from a mystery fan.

The diner posted the letter it received on Facebook which contained a $50 bill and a handwritten note which said, “Keep The Faith.” The letter came in the mail and had no return address.

This arrived in the mail today... a simple message: “Keep the Faith.” And a bit of cash to go along with it. The money... Posted by Texas Tavern on Tuesday, April 7, 2020

Owner Matt Bullington said the $50 will go directly back to Texas Tavern’s employees.

“It’s appreciated by my staff as more than just a financial reward," Bullington said. "It’s knowing that other people are out there, and that they care about you. It’s really impactful.”