‘It’s really impactful’: Anonymous person sends cash, encouraging note to Texas Tavern
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke diner Texas Tavern, like many other restaurants, has seen a drop in business due to the coronavirus pandemic. This week, the diner’s employees received some cash and encouragement from a mystery fan.
The diner posted the letter it received on Facebook which contained a $50 bill and a handwritten note which said, “Keep The Faith.” The letter came in the mail and had no return address.
Owner Matt Bullington said the $50 will go directly back to Texas Tavern’s employees.
“It’s appreciated by my staff as more than just a financial reward," Bullington said. "It’s knowing that other people are out there, and that they care about you. It’s really impactful.”
