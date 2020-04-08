Local broadcasters create 24/7 call-in radio station for coronavirus questions, stories

ROANOKE, Va. – Area communicators are coming together to make sure you’re in the know regarding the COVID-19 outbreak.

A group of volunteer radio hosts launched a 24-hour call-in radio station on 102.5 called “Covid Virginia - Together in Isolation.”

The hosts are set up in their bedrooms or living rooms, taking calls from the community.

“There wasn’t a place for people to call in and talk about their experiences and share their experiences especially among the older generation that really isn’t into Facebook and social media in general, and they’re used to being able to call in to a radio talk show to share what’s going on and to listen to the other folks,” explained volunteer, Bill Trifiro.

The plan is that the network will stop broadcasting on June 10th or sooner if things reopen.

They’re still looking for broadcast volunteers. If you’re interested in helping, email help@covidvirginia.com.