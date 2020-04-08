More than 12,000 in Southwest Virginia without power as strong storms move through the region

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands are without power in Southwest Virginia as strong storms continue to move through the region.

Some areas were under a tornado warning earlier today, while others have seen hails and strong winds.

As of 5:29 p.m. here’s a look at some of the counties hardest hit by these storms.

Montgomery County - 4,692 outages

Giles County - 3,352 outages

Pulaski County - 1,878 outages

Floyd County - 1,868 outages

Check with Appalachian Power for the latest outage numbers.