More than 12,000 in Southwest Virginia without power as strong storms move through the region

More than 4,500 without power in Montgomery County

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Screenshot of Appalachian Power's outage map taken at 5:29 p.m. on April 8, 2020.
Screenshot of Appalachian Power's outage map taken at 5:29 p.m. on April 8, 2020. (Appalachian Power)

ROANOKE, Va. – Thousands are without power in Southwest Virginia as strong storms continue to move through the region.

Some areas were under a tornado warning earlier today, while others have seen hails and strong winds.

As of 5:29 p.m. here’s a look at some of the counties hardest hit by these storms.

  • Montgomery County - 4,692 outages
  • Giles County - 3,352 outages
  • Pulaski County - 1,878 outages
  • Floyd County - 1,868 outages

Check with Appalachian Power for the latest outage numbers.

