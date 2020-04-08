Virginia Tech professor: Virus will cause economic suffering, but also revival

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Virginia Tech is trying to help answer your questions about the coronavirus.

On Tuesday afternoon, the university held an hour-long webinar.

Economic, psychology and medical professors discussed their perspectives on the virus and answered questions people submitted.

Economics professor Dr. Sudipta Sarangi said the virus could be both good and bad.

“While the economy is going to suffer, there is also, for every sector that is struggling, a new sector that is growing. So there will be a revival of the economy in terms of new sectors that will come up," Sarangi said.

University President Tim Sands will hold a webinar Thursday at 11 a.m. to discuss the virus.