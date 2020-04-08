Vittles for Vets feeding veterans during coronavirus outbreak

RADFORD, Va. – As the community is coming together to make sure families don’t go hungry, a local nonprofit is working to meet the needs of veterans.

Vittles for Vets started in 2014. The program gives grocery gift cards to qualifying veterans.

Last year, they handed out $77,000 in cards.

Vittles for Vets volunteers are shopping for veterans and delivering groceries to their homes to keep them safe. (Vittles for Vets)

Many of the card recipients are at risk for the virus, so volunteers are working extra to keep them safe.

“We have volunteers who will get in touch with the veteran, get a list of food items he wants; they will shop for him, and they will deliver to his door and we just thought of that service last week,” said Bill McCann, founder of Vittles for Vets.

The delivery service has already been a hit.

With all fundraising events canceled, McCann is using technology to get the word out.

He’s setting up Zoom meetings in place of speaking engagements. If you would like to donate click here.