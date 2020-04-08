68ºF

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam to give April 8 coronavirus update

Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Coronavirus, Ralph Northam

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to address Virginians about the coronavirus on Wednesday afternoon.

Northam, scheduled to speak at 2 p.m., will be delivering his second of three addresses for the week.

Last week, on Monday, the governor issued a stay-at-home order during his news conference.

There are currently 3,645 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 75 people have died.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

