WATCH: Roanoke leaders holding coronavirus news conference

City leaders held their weekly virtual news conference at 3 p.m.

Roanoke City estimates nearly $8 million in lost revenue.
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea and other city leaders addressed the public on Wednesday at 3 p.m.

Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Wednesday, April 8, 2020

This was one of the city’s weekly news conferences scheduled to discuss the coronavirus and the city’s response.

