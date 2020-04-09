Coronavirus keeping Roanoke County trash collectors busy

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – With more people staying home because of the coronavirus, trash is increasing and that’s a problem for Roanoke County.

County residents are being asked to keep any spring cleaning trash, including yard debris, inside or only put a little out at a time instead of all at once.

According to the county, the amount of trash being picked up right now is up almost 19% compared to 2019.

This is making staying on schedule tough for sanitation workers and causing them to work long hours.

“Spring is typically heavy anyway, it’s just everything happening at once this year is causing a problem. Just keep doing it for the next, say, month or so and I think we can get through it," Roanoke County Solid Waste Manager Nancy Duval said.

As of Thursday, there were no plans to place any additional restrictions on trash pick up.