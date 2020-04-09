Crews battling growing Rockbridge County forest fire

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – Firefighters are working to contain a forest fire that’s currently 15 acres and growing.

The call for the fire came in at about 1 p.m. in Robinson Gap, near Buena Vista.

The fire is burning on both private land and national forest property.

One big problem for firefighters is the strong wind, which is making it difficult to contain the fire.

Only one structure was initially threatened, but it’s now protected and firefighters are monitoring the situation to keep it safe.

Seven area fire departments, as well as national forest and state forest service crews are at the scene.

The crews plan to attack the fire from the Blue Ridge Parkway.