Lynchburg restaurant makes Easter baskets for kids with unemployed parents

LYNCHBURG, Va – One Lynchburg restaurant wants to make this Easter holiday one to remember for kids with parents who are unemployed right now.

This weekend World Famous Stadium Inn on Fort Avenue will be giving away free Easter bags to children.

The restaurant is closed, but owner Daryl Baurgess opened the doors for 10 News on Thursday as employees stuffed plastic bags with candy and goodies.

“I think it’s just important to help the community. We always do, but even now, it’s worse than ever. People don’t have jobs. Children need to celebrate Easter. And families need help any way they can get it,” Baurgess said.

The restaurant is also selling food and toilet paper it can’t use.

The pop-up grocery shop is open on Friday and Saturday.