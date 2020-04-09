Man charged in connection with Danville murder

DANVILLE, Va. – Authorities have charged a man in connection with a recent Danville murder.

The Danville Police Department, along with the Danville Commonwealth’s Attorney, charged 29-year-old Ladarius Jeffries, of Danville, in connection with the March 4 murder of Melvin Smith.

Jeffries faces one count of second-degree murder. He is being held without bond in the Danville City Jail.

Police arrested Jeffries on March 4 for an outstanding probation violation and he’s been in jail since then, according to Danville police.

Police arrived at the 300 block of Summit Road for a shots fired call at 6:40 a.m. on March 4. Officers found Smith in the front yard of his house with a gunshot wound, according to Danville police. EMS personnel pronounced Smith dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.