Pedestrian has ‘serious’ injuries after getting hit by two vehicles in Roanoke County
Incident happened near Tanglewood Mall
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A person is at a local hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by two different vehicles in Roanoke County on Wednesday night.
Police say that just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the area of Electric Road and Ogden Road (near Tanglewood mall) for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.
The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with “serious” injuries, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.
The incident is still under investigation.
