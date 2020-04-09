59ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Pedestrian has ‘serious’ injuries after getting hit by two vehicles in Roanoke County

Incident happened near Tanglewood Mall

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Roanoke County
WSLS
WSLS (WSLS)

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A person is at a local hospital with serious injuries after getting hit by two different vehicles in Roanoke County on Wednesday night.

Police say that just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to the area of Electric Road and Ogden Road (near Tanglewood mall) for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with “serious” injuries, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

The incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: