Roanoke County employee tests positive for the coronavirus

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Someone employed by Roanoke County has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to county administrator Dan O’Donnell.

“The individual was last in the workplace on Saturday and began exhibiting mild symptoms on Sunday,” said O’Donnell in an email. “The employee has remained at home since then and is being treated there. The employee did not contract the virus at work, but rather in a group setting outside of any county facility.”

O’Donnell also said that county officials have been working closely with the Virginia Department of Health.

The county did not provide any more specifics than this.