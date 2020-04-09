Roanoke County family posts prayers for people impacted by pandemic

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A local family is praying its way through this pandemic and is hoping you’ll join them.

Back in the middle of March, the Fishers started posting a picture with a sign stating what they’re praying for each day.

The idea came in the middle of the night to Leanne Fisher after she couldn’t sleep.

Now, the kids pick who they want to pray for every day.

“We all now eat dinner together every night, so that's our chance when we say the blessing we go around the table and each person gets a day that they say the prayer and what we're praying for that day and who we're praying for that day,” said Leanne.

The sign is posted to Facebook and Instagram and they put it on the front porch so neighbors can join in as well.