Roanoke woman starts seven-day prayer challenge during Holy Week

ROANOKE, Va. – A Roanoke woman has found a way to lead others to hope in this pandemic.

Natasha Saunders started a seven-day prayer challenge during Holy Week.

Each night, a different person leads a prayer group with Saunders on Facebook.

On Thursday night, Roanoke Vice Mayor Joe Cobb will talk on the topic of transformation.

Saunders said she the idea formed during her prayer time.

“My main hope out of this is that people come out of this pandemic and out of this prayer challenge with a stronger relationship with God,” Saunders said.

Saunders plans to do the live prayer group on a monthly basis after the pandemic.

