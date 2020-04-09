Some Virginia distilleries can now ship directly to you

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Distilleries have a new revenue option to help them get through the shutdowns and stay-at-home order prompted by COVID-19, but it may be too little too late for some.

Distilleries that sell products in ABC stores can now ship directly to customers.

Franklin County Distilleries in Boones Mill is one of four in our area that qualifies.

General Manager Larry Lobmeyer said he has filed the necessary paperwork with the state and is now waiting for it to be approved.

Once the paperwork comes back, being able to ship directly to customers may not be a huge boost in business though.

“We still have to get out and let the rest of the state know we can even deliver. That’s one of our biggest problems now, is trying to get the exposure we need to get the sales we need,” said Lobmeyer.

