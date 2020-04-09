Virginia Tech president holds virtual coronavirus town hall

BLACKSBURG, Va. – There was no shortage of questions Thursday during a Virginia Tech virtual coronavirus town hall held by university president Tim Sands.

When the town hall began, more than 100 questions had already been submitted and questions continued to come in throughout the town hall.

Many of the questions, naturally, were from students.

When asked about refunds, Sands said they are being issued for dining, on-campus housing, and parking, but will not be issued for tuition.

As for graduation, Sands said the plan is to have a virtual commencement on May 15. There will be no traditional commencement ceremony.

Sands said trying to schedule one for later in the year does not make sense, not knowing what will happen with the coronavirus.

“The other two options we have are do you have our students come to the December 2020 commencement, where they’ll be recognized as 2020 graduates, or wait until the spring of 2021,” said Sands. "The fourth opportunity were offering, which is not a substitute for commencement , it’s just a fun time, is to recognize our graduates at the football game on September 26.”

Details about the virtual graduation are expected to be released soon and Sands hinted at it being very interactive.

Also during the town hall, four coronavirus cases involving the university were mentioned.

Sands said two students living off campus in Blacksburg and at least two employees in northern Virginia have tested positive.

Sands did not say where, in northern Virginia, the employees live.

One university staff member asked if PPE, or personal protective equipment, is being offered.

“We have made every effort to provide PPE, protective equipment, for our staff who continue to come to campus," Virginia Tech Senior Vice President and Chief Business Officer Dwayne Pinkney said. "We will continue to provide equipment to those individuals.”

There was also a question from a staff member about furloughs.

Sands said there are currently no plans for any furloughs this fall.

More details about the fall semester and the upcoming academic year are expected to be released in early June.