What’s News Today: ballpark food, VT update

ROANOKE, Va. – The ACLU of Virginia will hold a news conference today. It will talk about its recommendations for preventing illness and death from COVID-19 in jails and prisons.

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands will hold a virtual town hall this morning at 11 a.m. for the university community. He will provide an update on university operations and answer questions.

The Liberty University School of Divinity is offering a free webinar today on digital ministry. Many churches have turned to online platforms following Governor Northam’s executive order mandating social distancing. Today’s topic is “A Biblical and Theological Rationale for Online Church.”

Today was supposed to be opening day for the Salem Red Sox. Due to the delay of the season, you’ll have to wait for a night under the stadium lights. But, to help you get in the spirit, you can order ballpark concession. Today through Saturday between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., you can call or email your order. They have six combos to choose from, including an entree, fries or chips and a drink. We have the information on wsls dot com.