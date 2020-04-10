Bedford County church donates more than 500 masks to law enforcement, health care workers
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County church is looking to keep people on the front lines battling the coronavirus safe.
The Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Moneta presented 560 face masks to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.
The masks have donated them to health care workers and law enforcement.
Both members of the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office will be receiving these masks.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.