Berglund Center could become ‘alternate care facility’ to help combat coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is considering the Berglund Center as a place to help local hospitals treat patients during the coronavirus pandemic.

Two pictures on the Corps of Engineers’ Twitter account show an architect and a structural engineer taking a look at the inside of the Roanoke building.

Fernanda Brooks, Navy Facilities Mid-Atlantic architect, assists Wayne Miller, @norfolkdistrict structural engineer, in a site assessment in western Virginia for potential use as an Alternate Care Facility. The District continues to work with the state and @fema. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/hvBkD53c6v — USACE HQ (@USACEHQ) April 8, 2020

The tweet does not say why the building was chosen or provide any details about potential plans.

The center declined to comment Friday, as did the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, about the potential use of the center.

VDEM did say, however, work on the three sites in Richmond, Hampton Roads and Northern Virginia the Corps of Engineers plans to set up has not yet begun.

Similar sites have been set up in other states as well.

The Berglund Center is just one of many locations being looked at across Virginia.