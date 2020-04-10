Campbell County Sheriff’s Office looking to ID man in this surveillance footage

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a person believed to be responsible for trying to steal from vehicles and trying to break into a commercial building.

The timestamp on the surveillance footage shows the incident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday morning in the English Tavern Road area of the county.

Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious, or has information about this person is asked to contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 434-332-9574 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

Citizens may enter a tip online by visiting: http://p3tips.com or using the P3 app on a mobile device.