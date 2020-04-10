Central Shenandoah Health District has its first coronavirus death

STAUNTON, Va. – The first person living in the Central Shenandoah Health District has died, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

The Central Shenandoah Health District is comprised of Rockbridge, Highland, Bath, Augusta and Rockingham counties, as well as the cities of Buena Vista, Lexington, Waynesboro, Staunton and Harrisonburg.

[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]

“We regret to announce that we have experienced our first local COVID-19-related fatality,” said Laura Kornegay, M.D., director of the Central Shenandoah Health District. “On behalf of all of us at VDH, I extend sincere condolences to this person’s family.”

On Friday morning, VDH annoucned that there have been 121 coronavirus-related deaths across Virginia.

The Virginia Department of Health did not provide any more information about this person other than the health district in which he or she lived.