Churches celebrating Easter weekend in unconventional ways

FINCASTLE, Va. – Churches across the country are preparing for their equivalent of Super Bowl Sunday with Easter just days away.

During a period that’s undoubtedly their busiest weekend of the year, churches have to celebrate this year in unconventional ways.

Fincastle Baptist Church is one of many getting creative this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday night, from 6-8 p.m. the church is hosting Journey to the Cross - A 15 Minute Drive-Thru Easter Experience.

“People stay in their car and they literally drive around the church,” explained Pastor Kevin Cummings of Fincastle Baptist Church.

“Journey to the Cross" circles cars through six biblical scenes. Ending with a sealed tomb, it's the perfect way to practice social distancing while remembering the life and death of Jesus.

“On Sunday we’re going to use the same tomb of course it will be open as we celebrate the resurrection," Cummings said.

Drive-in services will also take place on Sunday, a trend extending beyond Fincastle.

"The facilities in our church buildings are closed,” said Dr. Bryan Smith, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Roanoke, “And they remain in their cars and in our case, they're able to listen on their FM radio."

Going one step further, Parkway Church on the Mountain is partaking in communion from the comfort of their cars!

"Our pastor asked everyone to bring their own elements for the Lord's supper,” said Dustin Spencer, executive pastor at Parkway Church on the Mountain.

And while there's no doubt this Easter weekend already feels unusual, parallels can actually be made to its historical narrative.

“Where the early disciples, they were anxious, they were fearful,” Cummings said, “There was an uncertainty in the air, their teacher, their friend, Jesus, was dead and he was in a tomb, but on Easter everything changed, because Easter makes all the difference.”

Providing a hope to hold onto during this time of uncertainty.

“Jesus died so that the world might live through him,” Smith said, “By believing in him and receiving him as their Lord and savior.”