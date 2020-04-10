Gov. Northam offers relief for Virginia inmates, long-term care facilities

Richmond – Inmates in Virginia prisons have been nervous, claiming they are too close to one another with no way to social distance.

In response, Gov. Ralph Northam is proposing the release of certain inmates who have less than a year to go on their sentences.

“I’m proposing an amendment to the state budget that would give the Department of Corrections the authority to release offenders who have one year or less left in their sentences. They must have demonstrated good behavior and not be a threat to public safety,” Northam said Friday during his statewide briefing from Richmond.

Northam said there are about 2,000 inmates in Virginia who would qualify. He also wanted to fast track their re-entry, making sure they have a place to live and three months’ supply of medications. The plan would need to be approved by the General Assembly during its meeting on April 22.

Another major initiative is building government support for long-term care facilities.

Henrico County’s Canterbury Rehabilitation and Healthcare facility has made headlines after nearly 40 people have died from the virus so far, six in one 24 hour period earlier this week.

The governor is creating a task force headed by Dr. Laurie Forlano, the Deputy Commissioner of Public Health, that will redouble efforts to make sure the facilities have the financial resources they need as well as testing, staffing and improved communication about where the virus is appearing.

“The people who live in long-term care facilities are already vulnerable to sickness. And now because of social distancing, they can’t even see their loved ones. These are our parents and grandparents. We have a special obligation to protect them," Northam said.

The task force is set to begin work immediately, while the corrections program would become effective as soon as it’s approved by the general assembly. It would be in effect until lifted.

Northam also called upon more Virginians to volunteer for Virginia’s medical reserve corps -- to help healthcare workers who are being overwhelmed by caring for ever-increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients. He urged people to volunteer by visiting the website, vamrc.org. Northam said that people from many backgrounds would be needed, but emphasized the need for help from nurses, nurse practitioners, and nursing students to apply.