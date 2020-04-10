Hermitage Roanoke launches campaign reminding everyone that love is not canceled

ROANOKE, Va. – As we enter Easter weekend, Hermitage Roanoke wants to remind us that love has the power to transform lives, even during these trying times.

On Friday, it launched a new campaign, #LoveIsNotCancelled.

Signs now grace the lawn of the retirement community off Old Country Club Road.

Joe Cobb, the chaplin there, said the goal is to inspire surrounding neighborhoods and communities to spread love in a variety of ways.

“To help people remember especially during this pandemic that love has the power to transform,” said Cobb. “So every simple act of kindness that we can pay forward to emergency personnel to our food pantries to our vulnerable families, anything that we can do in that regard sends the message that love is not canceled.”

Cobb said the staff gifted Easter baskets to all the residents on Thursday to spread love and bring a little cheer to their own community.