Lynchburg furloughing 47 part-time employees, citing the coronavirus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – To help offset a revenue shortfall due to the coronavirus, the city of Lynchburg will furlough 47 part-time employees.

“We are in an unprecedented time, both economically and health-wise. The pandemic has adversely affected local government financially just as it has affected both our local business community and our residents,” said city manager Bonnie Svrcek. “We are projecting a revenue shortfall for the current fiscal year (ending June 30, 2020) of approximately $5 million.”

To offset the shortfall, Svreck will also recommend to City Council during its upcoming meeting on Tuesday to rescind funds previously appropriated from the current year’s budget.

These funds include:

$338,000 in operating expenses

$382,350 in reserves for contingencies

$500,000 in the Greater Lynchburg Transit Company (GLTC) Reserve Fund

$1.5 million from the Lynchburg City Schools’ budget

$500,000 reserved for the Schools Task Force

“It is heart breaking to have to make these decisions, especially to have to furlough employees. We have an amazing work family who provides great services to the public every day,” said Svrcek. “I want this community to know we will do our best to continue to provide essential services throughout this crisis. We will also continue to be fiscally responsible and good fiscal stewards.”