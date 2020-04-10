Roanoke’s Grandin Theatre offering movies online during coronavirus closure

ROANOKE, Va. – The Grandin Theatre, which is closed because of the coronavirus, is getting creative to make money and keep its patrons entertained.

The theater is now offering streaming movies you can rent

Each week there will be different movies offered, which will be listed on the theater’s website.

Each movie costs $12 to rent.

“It was a really simple process. We basically just reached out to specific distributors if there was a film we liked. We did a test run in our first week with just one film,” theater executive director Ian Fortier said. "Right now, I would say the economy of scale is not one that’s going to generate a lot of revenue, but it’s going to generate some revenue in a time where we’re not generating any.”

Once the theater is able to reopen, he said, the service will likely end.