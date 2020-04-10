Waffle House delivers free meals to Roanoke firefighters on duty

ROANOKE, Va. – First responders have been on high alert while managing the COVID-19 outbreak, so Waffle House offered to help out where they could.

A Waffle House employee delivered meals to firefighters at Roanoke Fire Station 3 on Thursday afternoon. The delivery is part of Waffle House’s “Gift A Hero A Meal” program, which allows customers to donate money on their check and feed first responders.

“Many of them are regular customers of ours, so it’s great to be able to give back," said David Robinson of Waffle House. "They’re out here 24/7 for us, so this is something simple we can do for them.”

Roanoke Fire-EMS Captain Chuck Sharp said his firefighters are grateful that people paid their appreciation forward.

“They’re doing it out of pure generosity. They’re wanting to help," Sharp said. "People have the desire to help right now, and help each other.”

All of the Waffle House locations in the Roanoke area are still open for take-out, although only the Williamson Road and Electric Road locations are still operating 24 hours a day.