WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam delivers April 10 coronavirus update

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to speak to Virginians about the coronavirus on Friday afternoon.

Friday’s update will be his third and final of the week.

Last week, on Monday, the governor issued a stay-at-home order during his news conference.

There are currently 4,509 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 121 people have died.

