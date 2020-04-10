48ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam delivers April 10 coronavirus update

Governor scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. Livestream player will be added before the governor begins

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam gestures during a news conference at the Capitol Wednesday April 8, 2020, in Richmond, Va. Northam gave an update on his COVID-19 plans. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam is scheduled to speak to Virginians about the coronavirus on Friday afternoon.

Friday’s update will be his third and final of the week.

Last week, on Monday, the governor issued a stay-at-home order during his news conference.

There are currently 4,509 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 121 people have died.

