Crews responding to house fire in southeast Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Crews are on the scene of a house fire in southeast Roanoke, according to dispatch.

Authorities say a fire broke out at a home at the 1600 block of 7th Street in Southeast.

Police say no one was in the home at the time od the fire and so far, no injuries have been reported.

