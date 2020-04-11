First positive test for COVID-19 in Floyd

FLOYD, Va. – The New River Health District of the Virginia Department of Health has announced their first positive test result for COVID-19 in Floyd County.

The patient is self-isolating at home and officials are working to identify those who had contact with the patient.

"Now that we are a month into this public health emergency, COVID-19 has spread to every health district, and nearly every corner of Virginia,” said Noelle Bissell, M.D., director of the New River Health District, “Each one of us must do everything we can to limit the further spread of illness. We know the most effective way to do this is to stay home as much as possible, and practice effective individual precautions, especially for hygiene and distance.