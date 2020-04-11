Roanoke County family displaced due to weekend house fire

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A family has been displaced after a house fire Saturday morning, according to the Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Dept.

Authorities say the fire happened around 11:15 a.m. in the 6600 block of Sugar Ridge Drive in the Cave Spring area.

When crews first arrived, they say they found heavy smoke coming from the roof and attic of the two-story home.

Crews say there was no one home at the time and no injuries were reported.

Neighbors and an alarm company called 911 to report the fire, according to authorities.

According to the fire dept., the fire was under control in 30 minutes.

The displaced family will reportedly be staying with neighbors.

The Roanoke County Fire Marshal’s Office is on scene to investigate a cause and estimate damages.