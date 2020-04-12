Community rallies to cheer on hospital workers

ROANOKE, Va. – Our healthcare workers continue to put their lives on the line during this coronavirus outbreak and that’s why workers received quite a surprise at Roanoke Memorial Hospital on Thursday night.

The crowd of about two dozen families wanted to make sure everyone from doctors to janitors knew just how much they are appreciated. The cheering event happened at shift change, encouraging employees on their way into work and thanking those who just finished a long shift.

Caitlyn Reeves helped organize the event and said it’s truly about giving thanks.

“I just think it’s really special to see the sentiments people have, a lot of these people actually are in the medical community and they’re coming out here to just love on other people," Reeves said.

Kayla Johnson, an ER clinical associate at the hospital, passed the group as she walked to work and said it was amazing to see.

“The long shift, you’re exhausted getting off at seven am your sleep schedule is off but knowing that people out here truly appreciate what you’re doing makes it all worth it," Johnson said.

The group will be at LewisGale on Wednesday from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30.