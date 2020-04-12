62ºF

Local News

Police chief delivers a present to 8-year-old Bedford boy who can’t have a birthday party

Happy Birthday Noah!

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Bedford Police make a birthday delivery (Bedford VA Police Department)

BEDFORD, Va. – Typically, birthdays are an amazing time to celebrate with friends, family and of course, eat a lot of cake.

However, this year, because of the coronavirus, Noah, who lives in Bedford, wasn’t able to have a party.

When the Bedford Police Department learned about Noah’s disappointment, they stepped to help cheer up the young man celebrating his eighth birthday.

Chief Todd Foreman and Office Brooke visited Noah on Friday, his birthday, to deliver his present, two Nerf guns.

