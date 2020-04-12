Police chief delivers a present to 8-year-old Bedford boy who can’t have a birthday party

BEDFORD, Va. – Typically, birthdays are an amazing time to celebrate with friends, family and of course, eat a lot of cake.

However, this year, because of the coronavirus, Noah, who lives in Bedford, wasn’t able to have a party.

When the Bedford Police Department learned about Noah’s disappointment, they stepped to help cheer up the young man celebrating his eighth birthday.

Chief Todd Foreman and Office Brooke visited Noah on Friday, his birthday, to deliver his present, two Nerf guns.