Bonsack Elementary School starts t-shirt fundraiser for small businesses

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Bonsack Elementary School is joining the effort to support local businesses during this trying time.

Together, with the help of Press Press Merch, they designed two different t-shirts and are selling them for $13 each.

100% of their proceeds will be donated to local businesses.

“Individually it’s hard but when you come together as a whole community you can do a lot more,” said Kyndal Smith, PTA president at Bonsack Elementary, “So we’re hoping that we’ll be able to raise enough money that we can reach out to more businesses.”

If you buy a shirt, you can nominate a business to be put into a drawing. The number of winners depended on how much money is raised.

Click here to see the 14 different shirts available for sale.

The deadline to place your t-shirt order is Friday, April 17.