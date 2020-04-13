Several Roanoke City roads flooded, closed due to heavy rain
ROANOKE, Va. – Several roadways are flooded and closed due to heavy rainfall overnight in the city of Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.
Authorities say the following roads are flooded:
- Wise Avenue Bridge, both Roanoke and Vinton sides
- Wonju Street at Franklin Road SW
- Shaffer’s Crossing
- Chesterton Street at Deyerle Road SW
- King Street NE from Belle Avenue to Berkley Road NE
- 2700 block of Garden City Boulevard SE
- 900 -1000 block of Campbell Avenue SW
- Welcome Valley Road at Yellow Mountain Road SE
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.