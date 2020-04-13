62ºF

Several Roanoke City roads flooded, closed due to heavy rain

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

ROANOKE, Va. – Several roadways are flooded and closed due to heavy rainfall overnight in the city of Roanoke, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Authorities say the following roads are flooded:

  • Wise Avenue Bridge, both Roanoke and Vinton sides
  • Wonju Street at Franklin Road SW
  • Shaffer’s Crossing
  • Chesterton Street at Deyerle Road SW
  • King Street NE from Belle Avenue to Berkley Road NE
  • 2700 block of Garden City Boulevard SE
  • 900 -1000 block of Campbell Avenue SW
  • Welcome Valley Road at Yellow Mountain Road SE

