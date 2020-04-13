Trace Adkins set to perform in Lynchburg in August

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Grammy-nominee Trace Adkins is set to perform in the Hill City this coming August.

The Nashville icon will perform in the Historic Academy Theatre on Aug. 9 at 7 p.m., according to a release from the Academy Center of the Arts.

“It’s simple: the itch remains. To create. To collaborate. To continually feel the excitement that comes after whipping up a new song out of thin air and laying it down to tape," said Adkins.

Tickets will be available on Wednesday to Academy Members with remaining tickets available to the public on April 23.

Tickets can be purchased at the Academy Center’s website or by phone at 434-846-8499.