WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ralph Northam delivers April 13 coronavirus update
Gov. scheduled to speak at 2 p.m.
RICHMOND, Va. – Gov. Ralph Northam will give Virginians an update on the government’s response to the coronavirus on Monday afternoon.
Monday’s update will be his first of three this week.
There are currently 5,747 confirmed coronavirus cases in Virginia, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Across the state, 149 people have died.
[Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The health department’s interactive map]
