What’s News Today: Taxes, feeding programs

ROANOKE, Va. – The Carroll County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing tonight about tax rates. The county is proposing to raise the real estate tax from 69.5 cents per $100 to 82 cents. The personal property tax rates could go from $1.95 to $2.30. Due to social distancing, the hearing will be streamed online. If you wish to speak, you need to call before the meeting to give your information.

The Salem School Board will present its budget for the next fiscal year to city council tonight. The $49.1 million plan provides for $900,000 in pay rates, more money for textbooks and Chromebook leases. City Council will also talk about the city’s budget, which starts on July 1.

The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors will hold a public hearing about tax rates. The county is proposing to leave rates unchanged. The board will also discuss setting a public hearing to talk about the real estate tax due on June 5. It’s proposing to waive penalties and interest for 90 days.

Roadwork in Lynchburg could impact your commute. Weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the next two weeks, crews will work at the intersection of Main and 12th Streets as part of the Main Street Renewal Project. Work was originally planned to start this summer, but is starting earlier due to the reduction in traffic.

Lane closures could impact your commute in Lynchburg this week between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The closures will happen on Timberlake Road near Beverly Hills Circle as crews install new fiber optic lines.

A new feeding program begins today in Martinsville-Henry County. The Harvest Foundation gave a $146,000 grant to the Henry County Food Pantry for the program. People living in the city or county can get a food box at one of five sites on Mondays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Due to anticipated demand, each family will only be able to receive one box of food a month. If you need more, the program leaders will work with you to fin additional food sources.