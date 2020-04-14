Bear cubs rescued after mother hit, killed on Interstate 64

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. – As the saying goes, it takes a village to raise a child. But over the weekend, it took a village to rescue three bear cubs.

“I feel like this is by far the most dramatic rescue story that we’ve had for cubs so far this year, maybe compared to other years, too," explained Wildlife Center of Virginia Outreach Director Amanda Nicholson.

The center now has eight bear cubs.

“They’ll just be eating more and more adult food as we wean them off of formula this summer. Basically, we’ll just be giving them plenty of space and lots of natural things, like trees to climb," Nicholson said about the three rescued cubs.

The mother bear was hit Saturday night. The next morning, a state trooper returned to the scene to look for the cubs.

With the help of bear hunters, a towing company and a bucket truck from BARC Electric the bears were rescued from a tree.

“They were a little frightened, a little shaky, but we were actually able to pretty easily remove them from the tree," said BARC Electric engineer Travis Rhodenizer.

He is thankful his company allowed him to use a bucket truck to help.

“Being able to actually put hands on something like that, it was great,” said Rhodenizer.

The three bear cubs will live in the wildlife center until next spring when they are expected to be released.

A beary happy ending to what has been a much different beginning to the young cubs’ lives.