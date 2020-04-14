Coronavirus cases seemed to have plateaued in our area, heath official says

ROANOKE, Va. – Here’s some good news locally on the coronavirus front.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts are now only averaging two new cases of coronavirus a day.

Dr. Nancy O’Dell said that while the numbers seem to be plateauing, this is not the time to relax social distancing practices.

She said being apart seems to have worked in our area since we were practicing social distancing before the first case appeared in Southwest Virginia.

“As we’re seeing now, we’re seeing the rate of rises cases is definitely going down statewide and in our region. Now what we want to see is longer periods of time with no cases,” explained O’Dell.

She did say that testing remains an issue.

The goal is to be able to have enough tests for those who are asymptomatic not just those who we know are sick.

O’Dell even warned of a situation where a positive patient didn’t adhere to isolation requirements and got others sick.