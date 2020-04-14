Lynchburg police officer tests positive for coroanvirus

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg police officer has tested positive for coronavirus, according to the city police department.

Authorities say the officer is in isolation and he has not shown any signs of illness.

According to the police department, one other officer has been placed in quarantine as a result of the infected officer’s positive results.

As a result of the officer’s positive test, the Lynchburg Police Department says it is reviewing all Calls for Service and interactions to make sure it takes the appropriate action for anyone in the department who may have had extended contact with the officer who tested positive.